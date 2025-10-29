Pay Solutions CEO Warns of Platform Monopoly Threat as Firm Posts 100% Growth

Digital payment infrastructure company raises concerns over foreign marketplace dominance whilst celebrating record transaction volumes.

The chief executive of Pay Solutions has issued a stark warning about the growing monopolisation of Thailand's digital commerce landscape by foreign platforms, even as his company celebrates record growth of 100% year-on-year.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Pawut Pongvittayapanu outlined both the opportunities and challenges facing Thailand's digital payment ecosystem, highlighting concerns that marketplace giants are squeezing Thai merchants whilst locking away valuable customer data.

Foreign Platforms Tighten Grip on Thai Commerce

The dominance of international platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok has become a pressing concern for Thai merchants, according to Pawoot, who also serves as a commissioner working on regulatory policy.

"Service fees on these platforms have grown to between 15% and 25%, leaving Thai merchants with minimal profit margins," he said. "More concerning is that platforms like Shopee and TikTok are now blocking access to customer data – names and telephone numbers – preventing merchants from building direct relationships with their own customers."

The CEO urged Thai businesses to adopt an "owned channel" strategy, using marketplaces primarily to acquire new customers whilst migrating repeat purchases to their own platforms through websites, chat, and email channels.

Pay Solutions has been collaborating with the Office of Trade Competition Commission and the Ministry of Commerce to establish guidelines that would regulate marketplace pricing and prevent monopolistic practices.