Revealed: Thailand's 30 Best Workplaces for 2025 Based on Global Trust Index

A survey of over 59,000 employees identifies organisations successfully building cultures of high trust and high performance; evaluation criteria mirror global standards.

The Great Place To Work institute has unveiled its authoritative list of the 30 Best Workplaces in Thailand for 2025.

The rankings, segmented by company size (Large, Medium, and Small), are based on a rigorous assessment of employee sentiment using the globally recognised Trust Index survey.

The evaluation criteria prioritise establishing an organisational culture underpinned by trust in leadership, pride in one’s contribution, and strong colleague relationships.

Evelyn Kwek, managing director of Great Place To Work for the ASEAN and Australia-New Zealand regions, confirmed that the survey gathered feedback from more than 59,000 employees, representing nearly 97,000 workers nationwide.