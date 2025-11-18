Revealed: Thailand's 30 Best Workplaces for 2025 Based on Global Trust Index

A survey of over 59,000 employees identifies organisations successfully building cultures of high trust and high performance; evaluation criteria mirror global standards.
The Great Place To Work institute has unveiled its authoritative list of the 30 Best Workplaces in Thailand for 2025.
The rankings, segmented by company size (Large, Medium, and Small), are based on a rigorous assessment of employee sentiment using the globally recognised Trust Index survey.
The evaluation criteria prioritise establishing an organisational culture underpinned by trust in leadership, pride in one’s contribution, and strong colleague relationships.
Evelyn Kwek, managing director of Great Place To Work for the ASEAN and Australia-New Zealand regions, confirmed that the survey gathered feedback from more than 59,000 employees, representing nearly 97,000 workers nationwide.
"This reflects the increasing momentum of organisations focused on establishing a culture that is a space of high trust and high performance," Kwek stated.
The 30 outstanding organisations—collectively designated the Best Workplaces in Thailand 2025—are recognised across three size categories: Large (1,000 or more employees), Medium (100–999 employees), and Small (10–99 employees).
These firms, she noted, are setting the standard for creating workplaces founded on trust, collaboration, and care, aligning with this year’s theme: "Change Happens Here."
The initiative targets organisations that are actively redefining the future of work through flexibility, adaptability, and an unshakeable focus on their personnel.
Kwek argued that genuine change is not automatic, but "is driven by people who feel valued, respected, and trusted. Such organisations will not only adapt to change but will also lead it."
The selection process relies on confidential employee responses measured via the Great Place To Work Trust Index survey.
This tool specifically audits the core components of workplace culture: trust in management, professional pride, and rapport with co-workers.
The evaluation process is stringent and comprehensive.
In addition to the high Trust Index scores, the institute assesses supporting documentation detailing the company's programmes, policies, and activities that demonstrate a continuous commitment to fostering an equitable, inclusive, and mutually supportive work environment.
"The selected organisations not only achieved high trust scores but also demonstrated consistency in positive experiences across diverse employee groups, proving that a truly great organisation is a 'Great Place To Work For All'," Kwek explained.
The standard employed in this Thai ranking is identical to the rigorous methodology used for elite international lists, including the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the United States and the Fortune World’s 25 Best Workplaces, a process established since 1998.