Casio's Vintage Gambit: How Japanese Watchmakers Are Rewriting Luxury's Rules

As Swiss brands struggle, Casio's dual strategy targeting both nostalgia and premium markets signals a seismic shift in horology's power balance.

The global luxury watch industry stands at a crossroads.

Whilst heritage Swiss brands grapple with declining sales, Japanese manufacturers are capitalising on a fundamental shift in consumer priorities—one that favours technological craftsmanship and cultural authenticity over centuries-old prestige alone.

At the heart of this transformation is Casio, whose recently unveiled strategy in Bangkok demonstrates how Japanese watchmakers are methodically dismantling conventional wisdom about what constitutes luxury in 2026.

The contrast in market performance is striking. Whilst Swiss mid-market stalwarts like Tudor and Oris have seen sales plummet by 34% and 23% respectively, Japan's "Big Three"—Citizen, Seiko, and Casio—are posting growth. Citizen's sales rose 2.3% to CHF 1.28 billion, whilst Casio achieved CHF 0.94 billion in annual timepiece revenue.

An A.T. Kearney survey reveals that 94% of younger luxury consumers are unwilling to spend more than $1,500 on a smartwatch, effectively leaving premium territory open for traditional watchmakers who can articulate a compelling value proposition.

Cultural Storytelling as Strategic Weapon

At a recent Bangkok event themed "Back In Time, Ahead In Style", Casio executives articulated a vision placing cultural resonance at the centre of their market approach.

The event transformed a warehouse into an immersive 1970s-1990s experience complete with Back to the Future and Stranger Things collaborations.