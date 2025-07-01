Thailand's Singles Splurge: How 'Solo Economy' Drives Two-Thirds of Consumer Spending

Thailand's single population has emerged as the dominant force in consumer spending, accounting for more than two-thirds of total market expenditure and driving significant growth in luxury goods, beauty products, and premium lifestyle services, according to new research from The 1 Insight.

The comprehensive analysis reveals that Thailand's "Solo Economy" represents not merely a large market segment, but one experiencing continuous expansion at rates exceeding overall market growth.

This demographic shift reflects a fundamental change in social values, with younger generations increasingly choosing independence over traditional family structures.

Singles Dominate Urban Landscapes

Government statistics from the National Statistical Office's 2023 Socio-Economic Survey indicate that 25% of Thailand's population remains single, with the majority residing in urban areas.

Bangkok leads with an extraordinary 50% single population—the highest proportion nationwide. Notably, 75% of Thailand's singles are women, highlighting significant gender patterns in lifestyle choices.

The data reveals a clear generational trend: 30% of those aged 25-34 are single, dropping to 25% for the 35-44 age group and 20% for those aged 45-54.

This pattern suggests that younger cohorts are increasingly embracing single life as a long-term lifestyle choice rather than a temporary phase.

