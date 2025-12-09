MASTER signals Q4 push with new executives, tighter cost controls

Dr Raweewat Maschamadol, executive chairman of Master Style Plc (MASTER), said the business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to remain stable, supported by gradually improving domestic demand for surgery and aesthetic services.

He added that international clients continue to be a key growth driver in the second half, especially in specialist surgical services where the average spend per case is significantly higher than for Thai patients.

This has a positive impact on the company’s gross margin, even though the number of Cambodian clients has slowed due to the border situation. Overall, however, revenue from overseas markets remains strong.