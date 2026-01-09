Thai e-marketplace NocNoc to shut down on February 9, ending 21-year run after 4.39bn baht losses

BetterBe Marketplace Co., Ltd., the operator of the Thai online marketplace platform NocNoc, has announced it will end services and stop accepting product and service orders from 00.00 on February 9, 2026, bringing a 21-year chapter to a close.
In a statement, the company said it had worked hard to develop the platform and deliver services in good faith to customers, partner shops, business partners and entrepreneurs. However, it said the current economic conditions and intense competition in the e-commerce market led it to decide, after careful consideration, that it must discontinue NocNoc and stop accepting orders from the stated date and time.
To ensure an orderly wind-down, the company set out the following schedule:
For Home Solution services and contract warranties still in effect, the company said it will continue to provide support and take responsibility under the terms of each agreement.
It also said it will continue paying merchants under the existing service terms — meaning payment will be made once the merchant has delivered the product/service correctly and completely to the customer and the legally required warranty period of 7-14 days has passed, with payments processed in the next Tuesday payment cycle.
A review of company information shows BetterBe Marketplace has two equal shareholders: SCG and Must Be Co., Ltd., each holding 50%. Must Be is a joint venture between Frasers Property Limited and Thai Beverage Public Company Limited.
Financial data from the Department of Business Development, Commerce Ministry, shows cumulative losses of 4.391 billion baht over the past five years:
BetterBe Marketplace was registered on January 4, 2005, with registered capital of 6,852,000,000 baht.