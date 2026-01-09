Thai e-marketplace NocNoc to shut down on February 9, ending 21-year run after 4.39bn baht losses

BetterBe Marketplace Co., Ltd., the operator of the Thai online marketplace platform NocNoc, has announced it will end services and stop accepting product and service orders from 00.00 on February 9, 2026, bringing a 21-year chapter to a close.

In a statement, the company said it had worked hard to develop the platform and deliver services in good faith to customers, partner shops, business partners and entrepreneurs. However, it said the current economic conditions and intense competition in the e-commerce market led it to decide, after careful consideration, that it must discontinue NocNoc and stop accepting orders from the stated date and time.



Timeline and key arrangements

To ensure an orderly wind-down, the company set out the following schedule:

Orders accepted until: February 8, 2026 at 23.59

New orders stop across all channels from: February 9, 2026 at 00.00

Sales promotions end: January 9, 2026 at 23.59

After-sales service for existing orders continues until: April 8, 2026 at 18.00

Full platform services end from: May 9, 2026 at 23.59

Delivery completion target: by March 8, 2026, and no later than April 8, 2026

For Home Solution services and contract warranties still in effect, the company said it will continue to provide support and take responsibility under the terms of each agreement.

It also said it will continue paying merchants under the existing service terms — meaning payment will be made once the merchant has delivered the product/service correctly and completely to the customer and the legally required warranty period of 7-14 days has passed, with payments processed in the next Tuesday payment cycle.