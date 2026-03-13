Krungthai Wealth, Visa offer exclusive Louis Vuitton Hotel Bangkok experience

Krungthai Bank, in partnership with Visa International, delivered an exclusive experience for Krungthai Wealth clients through a private visit to Louis Vuitton Hotel Bangkok, the first Louis Vuitton pop-up hotel in Thailand and the only one in Southeast Asia.
The event was presented as a simulated hotel exhibition to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Louis Vuitton Monogram, while also showcasing the brand’s iconic bag collections.
Set against a retro-luxury atmosphere inside a vintage-style building, the experience allowed clients to immerse themselves in the story and history of the world-renowned brand at close range.
Clients were also given the opportunity to browse and purchase items within the exhibition area under special privileges arranged exclusively for Krungthai Wealth clients.
Ruttaya Tongrut, Advisor to the President of Krungthai Wealth, together with Krungthai Bank executives, welcomed guests at Baan Trok Tua Ngork.
The activity reflects Krungthai Wealth’s Global Lifestyle strategy, which aims to elevate comprehensive client care across both wealth management and world-class lifestyle experiences.
The bank also arranged a private lounge and parking service for clients’ convenience, while offering special benefits, including a welcome gift worth 1,700 baht from Visa. Clients who spend 100,000 baht or more via a KTC–Krungthai Wealth credit card will receive a complimentary afternoon tea at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.
This underlines the bank’s commitment to continuously delivering international luxury experiences and creating value beyond financial services for Krungthai Wealth clients.
Details of exclusive privileges for Krungthai Wealth clients are available at: https://wealth.krungthai.com.