Krungthai Wealth, Visa offer exclusive Louis Vuitton Hotel Bangkok experience

Set against a retro-luxury atmosphere inside a vintage-style building, the experience allowed clients to immerse themselves in the story and history of the world-renowned brand at close range.

Clients were also given the opportunity to browse and purchase items within the exhibition area under special privileges arranged exclusively for Krungthai Wealth clients.

Ruttaya Tongrut, Advisor to the President of Krungthai Wealth, together with Krungthai Bank executives, welcomed guests at Baan Trok Tua Ngork.

The activity reflects Krungthai Wealth’s Global Lifestyle strategy, which aims to elevate comprehensive client care across both wealth management and world-class lifestyle experiences.

The bank also arranged a private lounge and parking service for clients’ convenience, while offering special benefits, including a welcome gift worth 1,700 baht from Visa. Clients who spend 100,000 baht or more via a KTC–Krungthai Wealth credit card will receive a complimentary afternoon tea at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.