SCG seeks non-Hormuz feedstock as supply disruption hits operations

Siam Cement Group (SCG) is facing severe disruption to its supply chain after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing the company to suspend operations at part of its olefins production and accelerate a shift towards alternative raw material sources.

The crisis has affected between 50% and 60% of SCG’s feedstock supply, particularly key inputs such as naphtha and propane, which are essential for olefins production. As a result, the company has temporarily halted operations at its Rayong Olefins Company (ROC), a subsidiary within its chemicals business.

The disruption stems from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical routes for transporting oil and natural gas — which has constrained the flow of raw materials. Some shipments have been unable to reach their destinations as planned due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In response, ROC has declared force majeure to its trading partners and customers, citing circumstances beyond its control under contractual provisions.

Despite the disruption, SCG noted that ROC is a highly efficient facility that utilises automation and digitalisation technologies to manage costs effectively. Even so, the company estimates that the shutdown will increase costs by around 150 million baht per month.

Meanwhile, SCG’s other olefins plant, Map Ta Phut Olefins Company (MOC), continues to operate as normal, with adjustments made to redirect available feedstock from ROC to support production.