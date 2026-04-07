AirAsia X raises fares by up to 40% as Iran war drives fuel costs higher

AirAsia X is raising fares by as much as 40% and adding about 20% to its fuel surcharge as the Iran war drives jet fuel prices sharply higher, putting fresh pressure on the Malaysian low-cost carrier.

Bloomberg reported that Bo Lingam, chief executive of AirAsia X, said on Monday (April 6) that jet fuel prices had jumped to an average of US$200 per barrel from around US$90, creating a major challenge for the airline. The surge is hitting the carrier particularly hard because its business model depends on low fares, while also exposing the fragile state of its finances.

The airline group is also facing the risk of jet fuel shortages in parts of the region, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. Speaking at a briefing at the company’s headquarters in Selangor, co-founder and strategic adviser Tony Fernandes said the group had weathered difficult periods before, and would rely on that experience again as it responds to the latest geopolitical shock.

He said the airline was prepared to cut flights or reduce costs further if necessary, even though there was still no clear answer to the wider geopolitical conflict. So far, the group has already reduced its flight operations by about 10% after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday period, while unprofitable routes have been scrapped and some other services could be suspended either temporarily or permanently.