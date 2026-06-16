Nation Foundation delivers over 1m baht in aid to Northeast Thailand

During the visit, Nation Foundation and its partners travelled to Phayu Hospital in Phayu district of Sisaket, where they provided 150,000 baht to support the purchase of life-saving and medical equipment.

A further 150,000 baht was presented to Si Rattana Hospital in Sisaket to help fund the construction of a building for psychiatric patients and drug rehabilitation services. The facility is intended to improve the hospital’s capacity to care for patients in Sisaket and nearby areas.

Project partners also contributed essential items, including rice, face masks, drinking water and consumer goods, as part of the mission.

Executives and project partners later visited Ban Nong Hang School in Muang Sam Sip district of Ubon Ratchathani, where they handed over 150 scholarships, learning materials, sports equipment, rice, dried food, snacks, drinking water and other necessities worth more than 400,000 baht.

The support was provided to disadvantaged students and schools in Muang Sam Sip and Khueang Nai districts, with the aim of expanding educational opportunities, easing household expenses and supplying resources needed for student development.

The “Nation Shares Kindness: Creating Opportunities, Shaping Futures” mission received support from partner organisations and donors, including the Piti Bhirombhakdi Foundation, Kaijae Rice, Deli Development (Thailand), Srinanaporn Marketing, Kuang Pei San Food Products, CP All, Charoen Pokphand Group, Mr D.I.Y. Holding (Thailand), Champion garbage bags, Bertram (1958), The Hills Rehab Chiangmai, Thai Parcel and individual donors who contributed through Nation Foundation.

Together, they helped strengthen long-term social value for communities in Thailand by supporting both public health and education.