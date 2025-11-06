TDA urges government to fast-track crypto policy to push Thailand into global top 10

Thai Digital Asset Association (TDA) has urged the government to accelerate digital asset policy, warning that Thailand risks losing momentum while other regional economies integrate crypto development into national strategies.

Nares Laopannarai, president of the association, said digital assets have gained global recognition, especially after US President Donald Trump pushed forward the GENIUS Act, which allows fully US dollar-backed stablecoins. This move prompted global financial institutions, fintech companies, and even governments to issue their own stablecoins.

Countries such as Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia have already revised laws and policies to make digital assets part of their economic transformation agendas.

“In neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, national leaders are driving digital asset policy themselves. Thailand has made progress with initiatives such as G Tokens and proposed crypto payment cards, but continuity is vital. We urge the next government to include digital assets in its policy platform to prevent disruption in progress,” Nares said.