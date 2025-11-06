TDA urges government to fast-track crypto policy to push Thailand into global top 10

Thai Digital Asset Association (TDA) has urged the government to accelerate digital asset policy, warning that Thailand risks losing momentum while other regional economies integrate crypto development into national strategies.
Nares Laopannarai, president of the association, said digital assets have gained global recognition, especially after US President Donald Trump pushed forward the GENIUS Act, which allows fully US dollar-backed stablecoins. This move prompted global financial institutions, fintech companies, and even governments to issue their own stablecoins.
Countries such as Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia have already revised laws and policies to make digital assets part of their economic transformation agendas.
“In neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, national leaders are driving digital asset policy themselves. Thailand has made progress with initiatives such as G Tokens and proposed crypto payment cards, but continuity is vital. We urge the next government to include digital assets in its policy platform to prevent disruption in progress,” Nares said.
He noted that Thailand was one of the first countries in the world to implement clear digital asset regulations, aligning closely with global standards. Measures include custodial asset management, tackling mule accounts and money laundering, and promoting fundraising via digital tokens. If properly supported, Thailand could become a prime investment destination for global players.
“The association believes Thailand’s regulatory framework and policies are consistent with global trends, including stablecoins and real-world assets, which have high growth potential. Thailand ranked 8th in the 2022 Global Adoption Index by Chainalysis but has since fallen to 17th, behind Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia. With the right strategy, Thailand could re-enter the global top ten,” he said.
The association, in collaboration with Cryptomind Group Holdings Co., Ltd., is hosting Thailand Blockchain Week 2025 from November 8–9 at True Digital Park, with Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, presiding over the opening ceremony. The event, now in its eighth year since 2018, showcases the strength of Thailand’s digital asset sector and connects it with global leaders such as Tether, TRON, and BinanceTH.
The event features over 15 sessions covering topics from Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stablecoins, and CBDCs to the future of digital reserves and digital finance. Highlight sessions include “Trade or hold? How to change your life with crypto”, “Deflation disaster: Will Bitcoin economies collapse?”, “Bringing DeFi to the mainstream”, and “Thailand’s future in a Bitcoin-accepted world”.
“We are confident that Thailand Blockchain Week 2025 will showcase the potential of the Thai digital asset industry to the world, attracting new investment and strengthening Thai entrepreneurs to compete globally,” Nares said.