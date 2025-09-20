DE Ministry expands digital community centres to boost skills

Wisit Wisitsora-at, Permanent Secretary for Digital Economy and Society, presided over the opening of the centre on Friday to mark the ministry’s ninth anniversary under the theme “Grand Opening Ceremony: Digital for All – Local Empowerment”.
The centre, located at the DE Ministry headquarters in Building C of the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok, is designed as a public hub for learning and access to online resources. The ministry expects it to draw strong interest from people of all ages.
To date, 1,722 digital community centres have been set up nationwide, with 500 more in progress and a further 1,200 planned.
These centres provide access to broadband internet, computers with office software, multifunction printers, and CCTV, helping to promote lifelong learning, e-commerce, and digital literacy at the grassroots level.
Wethang Puangsup, Secretary-General of the National Board of Digital Economy and Society Office (BDE), said that alongside infrastructure, the ministry prioritises developing local digital talent.
A key part of this strategy is the deployment of 878 “district-level digital officers,” known as IT Man, in every district across Thailand. These officers act as the link between state digital policies and local communities, supporting people in acquiring digital skills, accessing government services, and improving quality of life.
Through the combined network of officers and digital community centres, the DE Ministry aims to ensure that people in all areas can keep pace with technological change and fully benefit from the digital economy.