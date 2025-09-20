DE Ministry expands digital community centres to boost skills

Wisit Wisitsora-at, Permanent Secretary for Digital Economy and Society, presided over the opening of the centre on Friday to mark the ministry’s ninth anniversary under the theme “Grand Opening Ceremony: Digital for All – Local Empowerment”.

The centre, located at the DE Ministry headquarters in Building C of the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok, is designed as a public hub for learning and access to online resources. The ministry expects it to draw strong interest from people of all ages.