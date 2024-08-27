New policies introduced to boost digital skills for all

Designed by the Digital Economy and Society ministry and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), the ‘4D’ policy includes initiatives to establish digital hubs in each region, attract international digital talent, support digital entrepreneurs, and prepare students for future careers.
The policy includes a roadmap, budget and incentives to encourage all parties involved in co-creating digital workforces. For example, a company will receive a tax deduction of 250% of the costs incurred for employee digital education and training, as well as 150% corporate income tax refund for recruiting a workforce that has completed the project’s training courses. Those who pay for digital courses to improve and reskill their efficiency can claim a personal income tax deduction.
The 4D policy includes:
MDES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said he expects the policy to significantly stimulate Thailand's digital economy and boost the country's competitiveness. He also emphasised the importance of preparing the next generation to become Thailand's digital workforce.
Although the project is aimed at three key groups, namely young people, future professionals and ‘Digi-Preneurs’, he stressed that senior citizens and current employees are also encouraged to learn and reskill in digital technology.
The project, which began in 2023, has already made strides in enhancing digital skills through both online and offline platforms. It has since expanded to the DIGINEXT initiative, providing the younger generation with opportunities to engage directly with key figures in Thailand’s digital economy development and gain firsthand experience.
Citing his recent trip across the country, he stated that the visit provided both the MDES and depa with valuable insights and opinions, as well as an understanding of the true needs of people in various regions.
“This information is crucial for refining and adjusting government policies to better meet the needs of Thai citizens and entrepreneurs, thereby enabling us to boost the economy and enhance the country’s competitiveness. Moving forward, the MDES and depa will conduct workshops and focus groups to implement the 4D policy in a tangible way," he said.
Depa president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin stressed that senior citizens and current employees should also be encouraged to acquire digital skills. He noted that the rapid advancements in technology require individuals of all ages to adapt and learn new skills to remain competitive in the job market.
Depa executive vice president Chinnawut Chinaprayoon added that the agency has created a Digital Skill Roadmap to assist all Thai citizens in improving their critical digital skills in line with the current global landscape and meeting the demand for digital talent in various industries that incorporate digital technology into their operations.
This roadmap will equip the workforce with essential skills and guide them towards the development of digital products or services that will be critical in advancing the nation's economy and society.