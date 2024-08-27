New policies introduced to boost digital skills for all

Designed by the Digital Economy and Society ministry and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), the ‘4D’ policy includes initiatives to establish digital hubs in each region, attract international digital talent, support digital entrepreneurs, and prepare students for future careers.

The policy includes a roadmap, budget and incentives to encourage all parties involved in co-creating digital workforces. For example, a company will receive a tax deduction of 250% of the costs incurred for employee digital education and training, as well as 150% corporate income tax refund for recruiting a workforce that has completed the project’s training courses. Those who pay for digital courses to improve and reskill their efficiency can claim a personal income tax deduction.

The 4D policy includes:

Digital Sandbox Hubs: Establishing digital centres in each region to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

Digital Citizen: Attracting digital talent from around the world to contribute to Thailand's digital ecosystem.

Digital Opportunity Fund: Creating a fund to support digital entrepreneurs and technology development.

Digital Career for the Future: Developing skills for future careers and preparing the workforce for the digital age.

MDES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said he expects the policy to significantly stimulate Thailand's digital economy and boost the country's competitiveness. He also emphasised the importance of preparing the next generation to become Thailand's digital workforce.

Although the project is aimed at three key groups, namely young people, future professionals and ‘Digi-Preneurs’, he stressed that senior citizens and current employees are also encouraged to learn and reskill in digital technology.