Mother’s Day spending this year to hit a 10-year high: survey

The survey asked 1,288 people from all over the country from July 28 to August 2.

Based on the responses, the centre estimates that spending on Mother's Day this year will amount to 10.883 billion baht.

The figure was a 9 per cent increase over 2020. The survey was not conducted in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total spending, 10.012 billion baht will be used for various activities while another 870 million baht will be used for tourism.