Sat, August 13, 2022

business

Mother’s Day spending this year to hit a 10-year high: survey

Consumer spending on Mother's Day (August 12) is expected to increase by 9 per cent over 2020, the highest in 10 years, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has estimated.

Thanawat Polvichai, UTCC president and director of the Economic and Business Forecasting Centre, said that the centre had conducted a survey to study the opinion and spending behaviours on Mother's Day in 2022.

The survey asked 1,288 people from all over the country from July 28 to August 2.

Based on the responses, the centre estimates that spending on Mother's Day this year will amount to 10.883 billion baht.

The figure was a 9 per cent increase over 2020. The survey was not conducted in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total spending, 10.012 billion baht will be used for various activities while another 870 million baht will be used for tourism.

The number was a reflection of the public perception that the Covid-19 situation was easing, hence they would spend more, which would facilitate economic recovery.

Thanawat said that the estimated spending would be the highest since 2010. It is a reflection that the economy is recovering but slowly as people will take their mothers for a meal, travel, or do other activities.

Published : August 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

