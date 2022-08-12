3 scenarios that might affect Thailand’s economic growth

The first and most probable scenario, NESDC Deputy Secretary-General Wichayayuth Boonchit said, is if the Russia-Ukraine war continues, but the global oil supply is not affected by sanctions against Russia. In this case, Thailand’s economy should expand between 2.5 and 3.5 per cent this year. Thailand’s GDP currently stands at 1.6 per cent, according to the World Bank.

“Thailand’s inflation should drop slightly in 2023, while the current account will build up gradually,” he said.

He also expects the global economy to expand this year before slowing down next year based on the interest rate directions and the cycle of major economies. He believes the global economy should start to recover after 2023.