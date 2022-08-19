Cheaper gold, stronger dollar may see baht swinging sideways

He said the currency will likely fluctuate and weaken as it has gone past the resistance level of 35.60 to the dollar due to the strengthening greenback and also because foreign investors sold off short-term bonds worth 5.2 billion baht.

Moreover, investors are also buying up gold as it is cheaper, which in turn is pressuring n the baht to weaken.

However, even though the dollar has strengthened by almost 1 per cent and is pressuring the baht, he speculates that it may swing sideways unless there is a new factor.

He said investors are waiting for the Central Banks’ statements, especially from the US Federal Reserve’s chair Jerome Powell at a seminar in Wyoming next week.