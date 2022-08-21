PM purrs as Thailand’s retreats ranked best in world for pampering

Indonesia ranked second with an overall wellness retreat score of 8.5/10 while Maldives was third with a score of 8.5/10.

The research also ranked the countries with the highest-rated wellness activities.

Maldives topped this list with 88.73 per cent of 29 spa and wellness activities rated four-star and higher.

Thailand was ranked second, but with a far higher number (2,673) of wellness activities sampled. Of these, 73.03 per cent were rated four-star or higher. The top-rated activity was the yoga and Pilates classes offered by Ocean Sound resort on Koh Tao.

Responding to the ranking, PM Prayut praised the hard work and high levels of service among Thailand’s tourism workers, his deputy secretary-general Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday. The PM is confident that Thailand has strong potential for wellness tourism, Anucha added.

“The prime minister would like to thank all personnel in the tourism sector for building a good reputation for the country,” he said.