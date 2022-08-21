Fri, August 26, 2022

business

PM purrs as Thailand’s retreats ranked best in world for pampering

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • PM purrs as Thailand’s retreats ran...

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has hailed a report ranking Thailand as the world’s top country for wellness retreats.

Thai wellness resorts came top in international rankings based on research into Tripadvisor reviews by leisure website Slingo.

Published last Monday, the research focused on which countries have the best resort hotels, wellness and spa activities.

Thailand ranked No 1 with an overall wellness retreat score of 9.5/10.

“Often referred to as the spa capital of Asia, Thailand is home to some of the most therapeutic and luxurious retreats in the world. Thailand tops our list, with better reviews for wellness activities and resorts than any other destination we looked at,” Slingo said.

PM purrs as Thailand’s retreats ranked best in world for pampering Indonesia ranked second with an overall wellness retreat score of 8.5/10 while Maldives was third with a score of 8.5/10.

The research also ranked the countries with the highest-rated wellness activities.

Maldives topped this list with 88.73 per cent of 29 spa and wellness activities rated four-star and higher.

Thailand was ranked second, but with a far higher number (2,673) of wellness activities sampled. Of these, 73.03 per cent were rated four-star or higher. The top-rated activity was the yoga and Pilates classes offered by Ocean Sound resort on Koh Tao.

PM purrs as Thailand’s retreats ranked best in world for pampering Responding to the ranking, PM Prayut praised the hard work and high levels of service among Thailand’s tourism workers, his deputy secretary-general Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday. The PM is confident that Thailand has strong potential for wellness tourism, Anucha added.

“The prime minister would like to thank all personnel in the tourism sector for building a good reputation for the country,” he said.

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Published : August 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.