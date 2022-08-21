Thailand's bold e-commerce sector eyes metaverse as next frontier

"Even though Central continued expanding its branches, consumers prefer the internet rather than department stores as it meets their demand for convenience," he said.

Under the government’s e-commerce development plan, Thailand is targeting e-commerce revenue of 5.35 trillion baht this year rising to 7.1 trillion baht by 2027.

Kulthirath Pakawachkrilers, CEO of business-scaling solution provider Thailand e-Business Centre, compared the potential of e-commerce in Thailand and China.

She calculated that it would take Thailand up to three years to catch up with China. She advised Thai companies to focus on winning metaverse customers' hearts rather than luring them with cheap prices.

"Thailand must see the metaverse as a new norm, and be ready to embrace what will happen next," she said.

She estimated that 10 per cent of Thais are now ready to immerse themselves in the metaverse, led by hardcore gamers.

Kulthirath added that the advent of cryptocurrency is a warning for businesses to train their staff to understand new tech tools in order to boost revenue and growth.