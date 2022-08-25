‘Baht could swing sideways’ as investors await results of key Fed meeting

He said the baht could swing sideways until the results of a key US Federal Reserve meeting at Jackson Hole as investors might adjust their asset possessions and this could cause even the dollar to swing sideways.

Poon believes political tensions here might ease in the short term and influence foreign investors to purchase Thai stocks, but this will not cause the baht to strengthen much because the investors will still offload Thai bonds.

The strategist advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.