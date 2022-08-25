SE Asia megaprojects, EV sector growth fuel metal, steel industries: Messe Düsseldorf
Mega infrastructure development projects, coupled with accelerated growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, will position Southeast Asia as a bright spot for the metal and steel industries, said German trade fair organiser and convention centre Messe Düsseldorf.
Speaking during a special group interview, Messe Düsseldorf Asia (MDA) managing director Gernot Ringling said many countries were investing in a variety of projects, both public and private, to create comprehensive infrastructure to support border reopenings.
Transportation and logistics, including the use of renewable energy and EVs, and connectivity between nations are all part of the investments, he noted.
Southeast Asia is the seventh largest economic bloc in the world and witnessing fast growth, a MDA study showed.
By 2030, urbanisation will encompass 45 per cent and the demand for infrastructure development, including wires, cables, tubes, pipes, foundry and metallurgy and steel production will also grow, it said.
Overall, finished-steel global consumption reached 1.77 billion tonnes, of which 73 per cent went to Asia.
Furthermore, the total value of the wire and cable market in Thailand currently totals more than 55 billion baht, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1 per cent through to 2026.
According to a MDA evaluation, the Asean highway network, which is currently under construction, is a key project accelerating the growth of the wires, cables, pipes and conduit cables market.
The network aims to connect all ten Asean countries over a distance of 38,400 kilometres.
Another important project is the Asean Power Grid, which will cost US$5.9 billion (212.7 billion baht) and connect electrical networks to form a comprehensive regional grid.
To reinforce the growth potential and value of investing in Asean infrastructure, MDA decided to organise four mega-events – the International Wire & Cable Trade Fair for Southeast Asia; the International Tube & Pipe Trade Fair for Southeast Asia; the International Foundry Trade Fair and Forum for Southeast Asia; and the International Metallurgical Trade Fair and Forum for Southeast Asia.
Ringling said the events would showcase innovations in the production of wires, cables, tubes, pipes, foundry and metallurgy in Thailand.
Thirty countries around the world will showcase more than 200 products to display the latest technologies and innovations relating to industrial and infrastructure investments.
The events are expected to provide an opportunity for the public and private sectors that plan to invest in megaprojects to learn about industrial innovations from leading companies including those in Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and the United States.
Furthermore, the events will also increase international investor exposure for Thailand’s various projects, such as railway construction, development of the Eastern Economic Corridor, construction of motorways to connect and support city expansion, and development of piers in industrial cities.
Ringling said one of the most significant current investments in Thailand’s basic infrastructure is the development of drainage and sewage systems, with the goal of increasing the Southeast Asian pipes market to $24.8 billion by 2028.
“Thailand is also becoming a regional leader in EV production,” Ringling pointed out. “So the events will provide a great foundation for industrial development as well as a great opportunity for the growth of the telecommunications industry and power development plan.”
The mega-events, to be held from October 5 to 7 at Bitec, Bang Na, is expected to draw at least 6,500 local and international visitors.