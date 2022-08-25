SE Asia megaprojects, EV sector growth fuel metal, steel industries: Messe Düsseldorf

Speaking during a special group interview, Messe Düsseldorf Asia (MDA) managing director Gernot Ringling said many countries were investing in a variety of projects, both public and private, to create comprehensive infrastructure to support border reopenings.

Transportation and logistics, including the use of renewable energy and EVs, and connectivity between nations are all part of the investments, he noted.

Southeast Asia is the seventh largest economic bloc in the world and witnessing fast growth, a MDA study showed.

By 2030, urbanisation will encompass 45 per cent and the demand for infrastructure development, including wires, cables, tubes, pipes, foundry and metallurgy and steel production will also grow, it said.

Overall, finished-steel global consumption reached 1.77 billion tonnes, of which 73 per cent went to Asia.

Furthermore, the total value of the wire and cable market in Thailand currently totals more than 55 billion baht, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1 per cent through to 2026.