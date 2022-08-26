Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said on Friday that the jobless rate in the second quarter of 2022 was the lowest since the country was first hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

He said Thailand’s employment situation has seen continued improvement in the second quarter, with 39 million people being employed in the system. That was a 3.1 per cent expansion from the same period last year, the highest since Covid-19 struck.

“This reflects a recovery in the labour market as the economy is making a positive adjustment due to increased consumption and exports,” the NESDC chief said.

Employment has increased in the production, retail,wholesale, transportation and warehousing sectors, ranging from 4.9 to 12.1 per cent.