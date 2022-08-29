Baht weakens over stronger dollar, falling gold prices
The baht opened at 36.29 to the US dollar on Monday, weakening from Friday’s close of 36.03.
The Thai currency will likely move between 36.20 and 36.40 against the greenback during the day and between 35.80 and 36.40 during the week, Krungthai market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.
Poon said the baht will possibly weaken as the dollar strengthens and the gold price heads downward.
He suggested monitoring foreign investors’ transactions. He also expects the Thai stock index to drop next week in response to the US stock index, though this will encourage foreign investors to buy Thai stocks.
Meanwhile, the dollar won support as the market expects the US Federal Reserve to increase the interest rate by 0.75 per cent in September. The greenback may strengthen further if the US labour data is better than expected.
However, the European Central Bank’s indication that it may increase the interest rate may support the euro and slow down the dollar’s strengthening.
The strategist advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.