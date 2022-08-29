Thailand Continues Growing Adoption of Business Messaging : New Study by Meta

According to the report, over 40 per cent of Thais surveyed said they were messaging with a business more frequently than compared in the pre-pandemic period, with nearly one in two consumers chatting with businesses at least once a week.

The trend was similar across all age groups, especially among Thai Millennials and Gen Zs, who are messaging businesses up to 11.7 times every month.

The new study, “Business Messaging: The Quiet Channel Revolution Across Tech” surveyed 6,500 respondents across Thailand, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam, and showed how having seamless and deeper conversations is emerging as a baseline expectation and has become an integral communications channel for both businesses and consumers.

For Thai businesses, 90 per cent recognize that messaging apps are important for success, while 80 per cent of consumers plan to continue using messaging to interact with businesses, impacting the future of business’ commercial and customer experiences as business messaging gains traction following the pandemic’s acceleration.

Tarandeep Singh, Managing Director at BCG explained, “The Covid-19 pandemic forced countries around the world to go into lockdowns, enforce strict social distancing rules, and restrict in-person business operations. This resulted in more people going online, and businesses across many industries to increase their investment and engagement on online channels to connect with customers.”