SCBX 'did not seek BOT nod' for Bitkub stake deal

He said that both companies mutually terminated the deal due to business reasons.

Ronadol said that BOT focuses on developing financial innovations while also regulating the overall stability and security of commercial banks in their governance, sufficiency of capital, risk management and its effects, and protection of customers .

Speaking about the BOT regulation that allows commercial banks to invest only up to 3 per cent of their capital in digital assets, he explained that the objective was:

Allowing commercial banks to have flexibility to invest in bringing innovations to provide service to customers with more efficiency

Allowing digital asset businesses in the country to grow gradually, and to restrict risks that might affect trust in commercial banks

Allowing commercial banks to invest or manage their resources carefully

The BOT believes these objectives will eventually be beneficial to users and the development of innovation in the Thai financial sector, he said.