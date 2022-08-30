Thailand's energy consumption surges in first seven months, pointing to recovery

The average daily consumption comprised 29.80 million litres of petrol (up 2.4 per cent); 73.44 million litres of diesel (up 16.2 per cent); 6.32 million litres of bunker oil (up 18.9 per cent); and 7.8 million litres of aircraft petrol (up 66.7 per cent).

She said the consumption of LPG rose to 18.17 million kilograms per day, a 9.4 per cent increase, and NGV rose to 3.39 million kg per day, a 5.6 per cent increase.

Nunthika added that the import of oil rose to about 1.031 million barrels per day — 963,155 barrels of crude oil and 68,427 barrels of refined petroleum — from January to July, an increase of 14.5 per cent from the same period last year.

She said the oil consumption rose mainly because of the government’s measures to stimulate the economy.