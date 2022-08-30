Industry leaders warn electricity hike will send inflation soaring

The FTI survey asked 215 executives how the increase in electricity costs will affect their Thai industry. Most worried that the hike was too high, said FTI vice-chairman Montri Mahaplerkpong, revealing the survey results on Tuesday.

Survey respondents said the higher electricity cost would cause the price of products to rise, driving up the cost of living even further. It would also hit Thailand’s ability to compete with Vietnam, which has kept its electricity cost to 2.8 baht per unit for 2022, they said.

Montri forecast the price of products and services in Thailand would rise by 10 per cent by the end of this year.

Most executives surveyed want the government to limit the fuel tariff hike to 5 per cent while also issuing relief measures for SMEs and people on low income.