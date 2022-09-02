Creditors accept THAI’s revised rehab plan

The result will next be reviewed by the Central Bankruptcy Court in a hearing on September 14, THAI said.

Thanking the creditors for their confidence in the plan, THAI said this will help the airline lay its foundation for sustainable growth and profit-making abilities in the future.

Under the revised plan, THAI aims to borrow 12.5 billion baht over six years and another 12.5 billion baht in the shorter term, the airline’s chief of finance Chai Iamsiri said.

Previously, THAI expected to face a cash deficit of 50 billion baht and planned to match that by borrowing 25 billion baht from state agencies and the remainder from private institutions.