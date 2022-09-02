SEC cracks down on crypto companies for making false promises

In a statement on Thursday, SEC said some crypto trading advertisements did not include a warning on the currency’s high volatility. SEC said most promotions only highlighted positive information, with the warning printed in a font that is too small to read.

“These advertisements can lure people into investing without considering the risks and conditions, which could result in damages to the investors,” SEC said.

The companies have 30 days to comply with the new rules, which include:

• Advertisements cannot feature false, misleading or exaggerated claims. Firms can only advertise the number of customers who have actually opened an account and are using the services.

• Operators must provide SEC with details of advertising spending and the use of influencers and bloggers as per SEC’s terms, conditions and timeframe.

• Warnings should be clear and easy to read, while advertisements must feature balanced views providing information on both positive and negative factors.

• Crypto companies must limit their advertisements to official channels such as their website to prevent impulse buying. Other services, however, can still be advertised via other channels.

SEC has also barred cryptocurrency operators from having an “introducing broker agent” or IBA, a licensed agent who advises customers on investments in exchange for a fee. Operators of digital tokens, however, are allowed to have an IBA.