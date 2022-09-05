1112 Delivery app offers best price guarantee to combat food crisis

Patt Pongwittayapipat, general manager of 1112 Delivery, said the app’s business was expected to grow 56 per cent this year and 50 per cent next year. The service currently has 2.5 million downloads across 75 provinces, he added.

The “Best Price Guarantee” campaign is designed to boost the app’s growth by appealing to customers burdened by rising living costs.

“We are the first and only delivery company in Thailand where customers can be confident of getting the best price when they order food,” Patt said.

“If the same food item is discovered cheaper on another platform, the customer will get a discount of up to 100 baht on their next 1112 Delivery,” he added.