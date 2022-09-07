Key business body urges government to increase rates gradually

Upping all costs at once in October will do nothing but harm the country's still fragile economy, said Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association and chairman of the JSCCIB.

His comments came following a monthly meeting with business representatives from across the country on Wednesday in Bangkok. The attendees all agreed that it would be difficult to avoid price increases in this period of high inflation.

They are concerned, however, that the government's proposed method will only result in a vicious cycle of high inflation.

Payong noted that the current economic scenario is fraught with uncertainties, including tensions between Russia and Ukraine, rising global central bank rates, inflation and the risk of recession, the ongoing pandemic, and China's slowdown.

These circumstances, he explained, have an impact on global logistics and energy prices.