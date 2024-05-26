Low consumption, high household debt take a toll on manufacturing index

Federation chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said the MPI in March this year was 104.06, down 5.13% year on year with a capacity utilisation rate of 62.39%.

“The first quarter MPI was at 100.85, down 3.65% year on year with a capacity utilisation rate of 60.45%,” he said.

The drop in MPI was due to a decline in domestic consumption amid high household debt, making people careful about their spending, he said.

“Meanwhile, exports have dropped due to a decline in demand from Southeast Asian partners, such as the Philippines and Indonesia,” he added.

However, he said tourism-related industries had expanded on tourism recovery, such as food and petroleum. He expects the government’s acceleration of budget expenditure to boost the MPI in the coming months.