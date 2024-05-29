Economic gurus slash GDP estimates after underwhelming Q1 growth

Economic analysts adjusted down their projection of Thailand’s growth this year, saying the economy is still vulnerable due to rising household debts and a weak manufacturing sector.

Earlier this month, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported that Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) only grew by 1.5% in the first quarter – the lowest in the region.

In line with this, NESDC lowered its estimation for this year slightly to 2-3% from 2.2-3.2% mainly due to risks posed by the ongoing US-China trade war and geopolitical conflicts.

Similarly, the Krungthai COMPASS research centre announced its adjustment of economic expansion estimates for this year on Tuesday. It brought its estimate down to 2.3% from 2.7% and predicted that the export sector in the rest of the year will only grow 0.5% instead of 1.8% as previously forecast.

The research house also believes that the Thai economy will continue relying on exports this year, which will account for about 60% of the overall economy.

“Trade wars and geopolitical tensions will continue to impact Thailand’s exports this year, while domestic products will still be battling cheaper imports from China,” the centre said.