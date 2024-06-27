Bank of Thailand sees economic stability from Q3

Moreover, she said, the manufacturing and export sectors have started to rebound, adding that several engines for growth will start stabilising, including government spending and exports.

“Thailand’s economy is expected to gradually improve in the second, third and fourth quarters,” Pranee said.

All in all, she added, the MPC expects Thailand’s economic risks to reduce this year due to rising consumption, private sector investments and sped-up disbursement of government budget from the second quarter.

She also quoted the MPC as saying that the policy rate of 2.5% per annum is still suitable for the current economic state, adding that the current rate will help reduce risks to the long term economic stability.

Surat Thaenboon, senior director of BOT’s financial policy group, said the central bank’s inflation framework of 1-3% was working efficiently to keep inflation in line with the Thai economic situation.

He said it would be too risky to raise the inflation framework too high as proposed by the government.

He also said the interest rate cannot be used as a tool to solve high household debts, but admitted that the interest rate could be a factor to help reduce the debts.

“We don’t consider the monetary policy as a tool for solving household debts, and don’t set policy rates to try and lower the household debt ratio,” Surat said.

Besides, he said, the BOT has been working to prevent household debts from worsening and has devised some measures to take care of some vulnerable groups with high household debts.



