Thai exporters urged to tap future foods amid greater health awareness

“As the global food market is competitive, producers should study trends among consumers to meet their demand,” he said, adding that consumers were paying attention to foods after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wisit said that food producers in Thailand had the potential to produce a variety of diets, especially functional foods, alternative protein, organic foods and medical foods.

Thai functional food has the highest expansion in the global market because consumers are aware of and its price is not high, such as food supplements for building muscle or bone mass, and yoghurt which contains probiotics that benefit the digestive system, he explained.

He said Thailand is promoting alternative protein to meet the decline in meat production due to the pandemic and global warming that affects the production of animal feed.

He said the promotion also aims to meet people’s demand for plant-based foods or insect foods to cope with risk from meat consumption, such as cancer. However, producers should promote insect food carefully to relieve fear among consumers, he said.

Thai organic food expanded slowly due to the production process that takes some time, he said. He added that more Thai producers were interested in producing medical and personalised food, which gained positive sentiment from trends of food as medicine and for an ageing society.