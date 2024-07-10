Seamless commerce strategies a key to success for retailers, says report

The report, titled "Navigating the Future of Seamless Commerce in Asia Pacific: How Retailers are Driving Customer Experience, From Technology to Sustainability", explores how businesses and consumers are adapting to this changing landscape.

The report looks at how businesses and consumers in Asia Pacific are adopting these seamless commerce strategies across different markets and geographies.

Anson Bailey, KPMG Asia Pacific's head of Consumer and Retail, explained that the emergence of seamless retail, with digital transformation driving remarkable advancements in the sector, has placed the customer squarely at the centre of attention, ushering in a new era.

Noting that it was once a differentiator, he said that seamless retail – defined as a brand's ability to recognise and integrate the customer journey across multiple platforms and services – is now a baseline expectation in the majority of the markets surveyed, making it the new benchmark for tomorrow's sellers.

The expectation is that social media, delivery innovations, apps, websites, automated messaging, and other digital interactions seamlessly integrate with traditional brick-and-mortar stores, he said.

"Putting customers first by implementing seamless, connected capabilities throughout the organisation is no longer just a competitive advantage; it is a requirement for those who want to lead the market," he added.

The report aims to help the industry identify opportunities and spur innovation in order to create more successful customer experiences and journey maps, he said.