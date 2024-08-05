Bangkok Port relocation plan gains momentum as public support grows

Relevant agencies have been tasked with expediting the study on shifting the Bangkok Port, which sits in the heart of the city in Khlong Toei district, out of the capital.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Monday that this move follows a North Bangkok University Poll, which revealed that 70.7% of Bangkokians supported the plan, and 40.2% said that developing the area commercially would reduce congestion and tackle PM2.5 pollution.