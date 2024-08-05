Bangkok Port relocation plan gains momentum as public support grows

MONDAY, AUGUST 05, 2024

A recent poll shows most Bangkokians support plans to relocate the bustling hub and pave the way for a redevelopment project to improve the quality of life

Relevant agencies have been tasked with expediting the study on shifting the Bangkok Port, which sits in the heart of the city in Khlong Toei district, out of the capital.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Monday that this move follows a North Bangkok University Poll, which revealed that 70.7% of Bangkokians supported the plan, and 40.2% said that developing the area commercially would reduce congestion and tackle PM2.5 pollution.

“The Port Authority of Thailand [PAT] and relevant agencies have been appointed to study the redevelopment of the Bangkok Port area based on people’s opinions,” she said.

She added that a thorough study was required to maximise the use of the land, so it not only improves the quality of life for Bangkokians but also benefits the nation as a whole.

According to a PAT report, the redevelopment of the 2,353.2 rai (376 hectares) land, valued at over 100 billion baht, will be divided into five zones:

  • Zone A: Port headquarters, rental office buildings, residential buildings, medical hub, mixed-use retail buildings
  • Zone B: Smart port, eastern freight cargo port·        
  • Zone C: Cruise terminal, office buildings, duty-free shops, hotels, retail space, parking lots, training centre, exhibition centre and facility buildings
  • Zone G: Sport complex and public park·        
  • Zone X: Future development areas, including warehouses, e-commerce offices, and rental land for PTT

The development aims to support maritime business, logistics and tourism, while improving people’s quality of life, she said.

“The Transport Ministry is ready to consider the opinions of all Bangkokians to ensure all the projects benefit them in the long run,” she added.

 

