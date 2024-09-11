Over half of land needed for eastern aviation city project delivered

A total of over 6,500 rai (1,040 hectares) has been sought for the project.
The office secretary-general, Chula Sukmanop, expects construction to begin by early next year, such as passenger terminals and shopping centres. The project is expected to be opened in 2029, he said.
The Royal Thai Navy is selecting a contractor and supervisor for the construction of U-Tapao International Airport’s second runway, expecting the construction to be completed by 2028, he said.
Chula noted that the construction of a high-speed rail connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao) should be accelerated to meet the second runway project, as the latter project covers the 4-kilometre tunnel for supporting the high-speed rail under the runway.
If the construction of the high-speed rail connecting the three airports does not begin this year, the EECO would separate its contract for the tunnel under the runway to other contractors to ensure smooth construction, he said.
He added that a joint venture involving Charoen Pokphand Holding and its partners had won the bidding for the high-speed rail project.
The CEO of UTA, Wirawat Panthawangkun, said the company had come up with a blueprint for the development of the U-Tapao International Airport and the eastern aviation city project.
He explained that two passenger terminals, which could support 30 million people each, would be developed to meet the condition stipulated that the U-Tapao International Airport should be able to support 60 million passengers.
He affirmed that the aviation city would meet the demand for tourism and activities. He added that the company had discussed with public agencies on attracting Formula One racing to be organised in the city.
“Once the government sector sets up clear conditions [on the U-Tapao International Airport and the eastern aviation city project], the UTA would be ready to begin the construction immediately,” he said.
He added that the company would discuss with the EECO on the clarity of Suvarnabhumi Airport development to support 150 million passengers, as it would result in competition with U-Tapao International Airport.