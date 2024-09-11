Over half of land needed for eastern aviation city project delivered

A total of over 6,500 rai (1,040 hectares) has been sought for the project.

The office secretary-general, Chula Sukmanop, expects construction to begin by early next year, such as passenger terminals and shopping centres. The project is expected to be opened in 2029, he said.

The Royal Thai Navy is selecting a contractor and supervisor for the construction of U-Tapao International Airport’s second runway, expecting the construction to be completed by 2028, he said.