Making the case for a cut in interest rates

The Fed’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 11 to 1 to reduce the policy rate to between 4.75-5.0%, citing increased confidence in inflation moving towards the 2% target. Fed officials also signalled potential further cuts of 1% in 2025 and 0.50% in 2026.

The Fed’s decision marks a significant shift after maintaining interest rates at their highest level in two decades for over a year.

“This is a period of declining interest rates. The BOT should reduce the policy rate as it has historically followed the Fed’s lead,” said FTI president Kriangkrai Thiannukul

Sanan Angubonkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, echoed this sentiment, arguing that a rate cut would help exporters and the tourism sector compete more effectively.

Several economists have offered their perspectives on the situation.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, suggests the BOT may not rush to cut rates, focusing instead on domestic factors such as GDP growth. He expects the Thai economy to show 4% growth in Q4 due to government stimulus measures.

Naris Sathapholdeja of TMBThanachart Bank, notes that while global interest rates are trending downward, Thai rates are already lower than regional averages. He believes the BOT may hold off on cuts until December unless the baht appreciates significantly.

CIMB Thai Bank’s Amonthep Chawla also expects the BOT to wait for clearer economic signals before considering a rate cut, suggesting that reducing contributions to the Financial Institutions Recovery Fund (FIDF) could be an alternative.