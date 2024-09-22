Commerce Ministry’s Thai SELECT brand presented at UK event

According to the ministry’s press release on Sunday, eight restaurants under the Thai SELECT brand had been invited to present their signature delicacies, such as prawn appetisers with tamarind sauce, mango with sticky rice, coconut floral jellies and som tum (papaya salad).

The ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion had launched video clips to promote Thai foods and tourism. Around 100 participants attended the event, including Thai-restaurant operators, chefs, businesspeople, importers, influencers and local press.