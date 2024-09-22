Commerce Ministry’s Thai SELECT brand presented at UK event

According to the ministry’s press release on Sunday, eight restaurants under the Thai SELECT brand had been invited to present their signature delicacies, such as prawn appetisers with tamarind sauce, mango with sticky rice, coconut floral jellies and som tum (papaya salad).
The ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion had launched video clips to promote Thai foods and tourism. Around 100 participants attended the event, including Thai-restaurant operators, chefs, businesspeople, importers, influencers and local press.
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said while presiding over the event that this move aimed to promote Thai restaurants and foods globally as part of the country’s soft power.
He expects the event to help boost Thailand’s export of foods, ingredients and seasonings, generating revenue for the country. The event also met the government’s “Thai kitchen to the world” policy, he added.
“The Commerce Ministry is confident that this event will help promote Thai SELECT restaurants and foods as soft power among consumers in the United Kingdom,” he said.