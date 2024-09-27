10,000-baht digital wallet handout expected to boost manufacturing sector

The 10,000 baht digital wallet handout scheme should give the industrial sector a 0.1% boost, the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE) said on Friday.

This announcement follows the first phase, in which funds are being distributed to 14.55 million state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities. The rollout kicked off on Wednesday and will continue until Monday.

OIE director-general Warawan Chitaroon said she expects the digital wallet handout to stimulate the economy by 0.3%, which includes a 0.1% boost in the industrial sector.

“This scheme will immediately benefit the manufacturers of consumer products,” she said, adding that OIE hopes the handout will continue driving economic growth.