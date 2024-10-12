Thailand’s private sector eyes interest rate cut to ease burden

However, several experts, including those from KResearch, predict that the MPC will maintain the current rate when it meets on October 16.

Nevertheless, many are also keenly observing whether the committee will consider a policy rate cut that has remained unchanged since August 2023.

Kriengkrai Thiannukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), told Thansettakij that several negative factors continue to affect the Thai economy, especially high household debt and diminished purchasing power.

“Entrepreneurs, especially those in the SME sector, are struggling with liquidity. The export sector is also vulnerable to risks stemming from geopolitical conflicts and the appreciation of the baht, which has become the region’s second-strongest currency after the Malaysian ringgit. This has diminished the competitiveness of Thai products,” he said.

He also noted that businesses are grappling with high costs as they continue borrowing from financial instituions to sustain operations. He urged the MPC to consider a minimum rate reduction of 0.25% to alleviate financial pressures on both businesses and individual borrowers.

Furthermore, he said, aligning interest rates with the global downward trend, as indicated by the recent 0.5% reduction by the US Federal Reserve – the first in four years – could be beneficial for Thailand.