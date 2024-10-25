Senior OECD official to meet PM to discuss Thailand’s membership

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will meet OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann at Government House in Bangkok, a source told Krungthep Turakij on Friday.
This would be a good opportunity to discuss Thailand's progress to join the OECD and hear recommendations from the secretary-general, which could enable Thailand to achieve the goal, the source said.
Thailand recently received approval from 38 OECD member countries to enter discussions for membership, which would benefit the country in attracting investment from leading companies.
The Cabinet has appointed the National Economic and Social Development Council to work with the Foreign Ministry on promoting Thailand’s OECD membership.
Thailand aims to become a part of the OECD within five years. The process would involve taking part in various programmes and improving laws and regulations to meet international standards.