Commerce Ministry launches probe into so-called dumping by China, Vietnam

These actions were launched in response to complaints from local manufacturers who allege unfair trade practices, including dumping.

Thai manufacturers claim Chinese companies are selling moulded aluminium products in Thailand at significantly low prices, which do not even cover their production costs, resulting in unfair competition.

Thai manufacturers have also expressed concerns about the increasing import of cold-rolled stainless steel from Vietnam, saying that this influx of cheaper imports has negatively impacted their sales, production and market share.

The Commerce Ministry said it will conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether these imports do indeed constitute dumping and if they are causing significant harm to local industries. If these allegations are found to be true, anti-dumping duties may be imposed on these products.

Thailand had previously implemented anti-dumping measures on several products, including inner tubes from China. However, these measures recently expired, raising concerns about renewed dumping practices.

The Commerce Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation and may consider extending these measures to safeguard local industry and ensure a level playing field.



