Thailand’s BOI to boost sustainable investment with new tax structure

The Board of Investment (BOI) is set to introduce new tax measures next year, aligning Thailand's investment landscape with international standards.

These changes will include new tax thresholds and a “tax collection and refund” mechanism for Thai investors.

As part of its five-year investment promotion strategy (2023-2027), the BOI aims to address climate change and promote sustainable business practices. The agency plans to use existing laws, such as the Investment Promotion Act and the Competitiveness Enhancement Act, to offer tax incentives and other benefits to environmentally conscious businesses.

“We are committed to supporting businesses that have sustainable practices," said Suthiket Thatpitakkul, BOI deputy secretary-general, during a panel discussion at the "Sustainability Forum 2025: Synergising for Driving Business", which was held by Krungthep Turakij newspaper on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to create a conducive environment that encourages investment in clean technologies and low-carbon solutions," he added.



