Port Authority working towards green and smart future logistics hubs

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) is setting its sights on transforming the nation's ports into green and smart hubs within the next decade, director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk revealed in a keynote speech on "The Green Port: Efficiency of the Future" on Tuesday.
Speaking at the 5th “Sustainability Forum 2025: Synergizing for Driving Business”, he outlined the PAT's ambitious plan to leverage technology to enhance services and partner with shipping line operators to implement innovative logistics solutions.
"The PAT is committed to developing all Thai ports into world-leading ports, providing excellent logistics services and aligning with the vision of becoming a port of the world," he stated.
Laem Chabang Port, a major player in Thailand's shipping industry, is a key focus of the PAT's transformation efforts. Having recently achieved a significant milestone by ranking 17th globally in terms of container throughput, the port aims to further expand its capacity to 18 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year.
This will be achieved through the development of Phase 3 and the integration of advanced logistics technologies, along with the establishment of a comprehensive transportation system encompassing road, rail, and water networks.
The PAT's broader policy framework for port development encompasses three key areas:
"It is imperative to work together to achieve the net zero goal," Kriengkrai emphasised. "The port's success hinges on the cooperation of all organisations. We encourage businesses to adopt new technologies to enhance services, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to the creation of a green port."
In addition to Laem Chabang Port, the port of Bangkok is undergoing significant transformation. The development of a one-stop service point on a 2,353-rai (around 376.5 hectares) site will streamline operations, promote automation, and improve connectivity. The PAT aims to create a sustainable logistics ecosystem and enhance the quality of life for local communities.
By embracing these initiatives, the PAT is poised to position the nation's ports as global leaders in sustainable shipping and logistics, he said.