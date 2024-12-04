Port Authority working towards green and smart future logistics hubs

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) is setting its sights on transforming the nation's ports into green and smart hubs within the next decade, director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk revealed in a keynote speech on "The Green Port: Efficiency of the Future" on Tuesday.



Speaking at the 5th “Sustainability Forum 2025: Synergizing for Driving Business”, he outlined the PAT's ambitious plan to leverage technology to enhance services and partner with shipping line operators to implement innovative logistics solutions.

"The PAT is committed to developing all Thai ports into world-leading ports, providing excellent logistics services and aligning with the vision of becoming a port of the world," he stated.

Laem Chabang Port, a major player in Thailand's shipping industry, is a key focus of the PAT's transformation efforts. Having recently achieved a significant milestone by ranking 17th globally in terms of container throughput, the port aims to further expand its capacity to 18 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per year.

This will be achieved through the development of Phase 3 and the integration of advanced logistics technologies, along with the establishment of a comprehensive transportation system encompassing road, rail, and water networks.