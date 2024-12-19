Thai economy on track for 3-3.5% growth, says finance minister

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said he hopes the Thai gross domestic product (GDP) will expand by 4% in the fourth quarter, potentially boosting this year’s overall GDP expansion to 2.7-2.8%.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Money Expo 2024 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on Thursday, Pichai noted that the Thai economy was on track for growth. He said the projection of 2.7-2.8% growth was far better than last year, when the economy grew by just 1.9%.