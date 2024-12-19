South Korean investors show interest in Thai industrial estates

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEA) has reported significant interest from South Korean investors in various sectors, including solar energy, electric vehicles (EVs), steel, and energy.
The total investment value from these South Korean investors is estimated to exceed US$500 million.
Yuthasak Supasorn, chairman of the board of directors of the IEA, revealed that South Korean companies were keen to leverage Thailand's strategic location and supportive business environment. Several key areas of interest have been identified:
The IEA said it was actively working to facilitate these investments by providing support services, such as coordinating with relevant government agencies and streamlining regulatory processes.
As Thailand continues to position itself as a regional manufacturing and logistics hub, the influx of foreign direct investment from South Korea is expected to further bolster its economic growth and development.