Thailand's thriving and declining businesses in 2025

According to assessments by various parties, Thailand's economy in 2025 is expected to continue growing, albeit at a slower rate, under the risk of global economic pressures from various challenges.
The analysis from Kasikorn Research Center indicates that several factors in 2025 may pressure business growth, including:
- Slower economic growth: Private consumption is expected to grow by only 2.4% in 2025, down from 4.6% in 2024.
- Intensified competition from imports: One-quarter of Thailand's imports are from China.
- Declining production utilization: Import pressures have reduced the average capacity utilization to 58% during the first 10 months of 2024.
- Ageing society impacts: Over 34% of elderly individuals have low income, earning less than 30,000 baht per year.
- Rising healthcare costs: The elderly face increased risks of illnesses, especially non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
- Stricter environmental regulations: Both domestic and international measures, such as CBAM and the Climate Change Act, are tightening.
- Higher adaptation costs for businesses.