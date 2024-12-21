Consumer behaviour shifts in 2024: data reveal key trends

In today's rapidly evolving digital world, consumer behaviour is constantly shifting. To stay ahead, brands must closely monitor these changes and adapt their strategies accordingly.

Kla Tangsuwan, chief executive officer of WiseSight (Thailand) Co Ltd, has noted key consumer trends observed in 2024, highlighting the significant impact of factors like viral trends and the rise of short-video platforms.

1. The Power of Viral Trends:



The 2024 Olympics topped the list of trending topics with 179 million engagements, followed by the "Moo Deng" baby hippo and the " Butter Bear " phenomena. These viral trends, while seemingly disparate, offer valuable insights into consumer interests and preferences.

"While viral trends may appear fleeting, they reflect evolving consumer sentiments," Kla explained. "Social-media feeds are highly personalised, and marketing efforts must be data-driven to effectively leverage these trends."

2. The Rise of Short-Video Platforms:

Short-video platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels have emerged as dominant forces in consumer engagement. Entertaining and positive content, such as funny clips, animal videos, and dance routines, resonate most strongly with viewers.