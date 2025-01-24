Daily rate for Thai hotels hits record high in December

The average daily rate (ADR) charged by hotels in Thailand reached a record high of 6,460 baht in December, according to SiteMinder, a global hotel distribution and revenue platform.
The record ADR was driven by a surge in demand from international travellers.
Thailand’s average ADR throughout 2024 increased to 5,377 baht from 4,648 baht in 2023, the site reported, citing its database of over 125 million global bookings.
It attributed the increase in Thailand’s ADR to rising demand among foreign tourists. International tourists accounted for 77% of total Thai hotel check-ins, the highest in Asia and well above the global average of 48%, it added.
Tourists are also booking Thai hotels further in advance, with an average booking lead time of 27 days – the longest in Asia and nearing the pre-Covid level of 29 days.
Suphakrit Plansomboon, SiteMinder’s country manager for Thailand, said Thai hotel operators had an opportunity to generate revenue from these trends.
Travel demand for attending events had reached a record high, and travellers were willing to spend more for meaningful experiences, he explained. He highlighted that hotel websites ranked third among event-booking channels.
“These factors show significant opportunities for hotels to offer special deals that travellers are looking for,” he said.