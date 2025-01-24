Daily rate for Thai hotels hits record high in December

The average daily rate (ADR) charged by hotels in Thailand reached a record high of 6,460 baht in December, according to SiteMinder, a global hotel distribution and revenue platform.

The record ADR was driven by a surge in demand from international travellers.

Thailand’s average ADR throughout 2024 increased to 5,377 baht from 4,648 baht in 2023, the site reported, citing its database of over 125 million global bookings.